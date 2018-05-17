Zoomlion sales to Saudi Arabia

Autocranes produced by machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co are being shipped to Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, for the construction of subways in the city, news site news.21-sun.com reported on Thursday.



The products are transported from the Quantang Industrial Park in Central China's Hunan Province, showing the product's global expansion, the report said.



Zoomlion's autocrane products performed quite well in Saudi Arabia and have been involved in the construction of many megaprojects in the country, an unidentified buyer from Saudi Arabia was quoted as saying in the report.





