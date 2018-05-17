Ebola outbreak hits DR Congo city

Health minister warns of ‘new phase’ in spread of virus

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has spread to a city, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday, raising concern the deadly virus may prove tougher to contain.



"One new case of Ebola virus disease has been confirmed in Wangata, one of the three health zones of Mbandaka, a city of nearly 1.2 million people in Equateur Province in northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo," the UN's health agency said in a statement.



The outbreak, publicly declared on May 8, had previously been reported in a rural area of Equateur that lies roughly 150 kilometers from Mbandaka.



"This is a concerning development," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the statement.



The agency said it was deploying about 30 experts to Mbandaka "to conduct surveillance in the city."



Forty-four cases have been reported in the outbreak so far, including three confirmed, 20 probable and 21 suspected, according to the WHO's tally.



Congo's health minister said late on Wednesday that Congo's Ebola outbreak has entered "a new phase" after a case of the deadly virus was detected for the first time in the northwest city of Mbandaka, with a population of about 1 million people.



So far, the 23 deaths believed to have been caused by Democratic Republic of the Congo's latest Ebola outbreak had been detected in more isolated areas.



The first urban case to be announced threatens to affect containment. The WHO, which on Wednesday deployed the first experimental vaccines in the central African country, had expressed concern about the disease reaching Mbandaka, which would make the outbreak harder to tackle.



Adding to concerns is the city's location on the banks of the Congo River, a thoroughfare for trade and transport into the capital Kinshasa.



"We are entering a new phase of the Ebola outbreak that is now affecting three health zones, including an urban health zone," Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga said in a statement. "Since the announcement of the alert in Mbandaka, our epidemiologists are working in the field to identify people who have been in contact with suspected cases."





