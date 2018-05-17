Trump reimbursed attorney who paid porn star Stormy Daniels: disclosure

President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time in an ethics disclosure released on Wednesday that he repaid more than $100,000 to former personal attorney Michael Cohen, renewing questions about Trump's ties to porn star Stormy Daniels.



The disclosure underscored the inconsistency of explanations by Trump and aides about a $130,000 payment made by Cohen to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election to buy her silence over an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.



Signed by Trump and released by the US Office of Government Ethics, the disclosure also drew comment from watchdog groups and a senior Democratic lawmaker about possible violations of campaign finance law, which requires public disclosure of expenses meant to influence the election.



Common Cause, a nonpartisan watchdog group in Washington, has filed a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission, claiming Trump broke the law when his campaign excluded details about the $130,000 payment in legally mandated filings.



Trump's acknowledgment that he reimbursed Cohen puts the president "at the middle of all of the campaign finance violations," said Paul S. Ryan, head of litigation at Common Cause. "He knowingly and willfully caused his campaign to not disclose this expenditure, and that's a criminal violation."



The latest ethics disclosure did not describe the purpose or the recipient of the original 2016 payment to a "third party" made by Cohen, for which he was reimbursed by Trump.



Cohen has acknowledged paying Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Also, Rudy Giuliani, recently named Trump's personal attorney, has said Trump reimbursed Cohen for the original $130,000 payment, which was made shortly before Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election.



Trump had previously disputed the payment by Cohen and whether he reimbursed him. In April Trump told reporters he did not know anything about the payment. His disclosure now suggests Trump repaid Cohen last year. Trump, his campaign and Cohen have all denied any wrongdoing.





