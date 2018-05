1.89 million tons



Output of fuel oil in April, down 10.5 percent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

314.7 billion yuan



New loans issued by China's four major State-owned banks in April, the People's Bank of China said on Thursday.

21.5 trillion yuan



Total value of China's funds outstanding for foreign exchange as of April, which has increased for four consecutive months, the People's Bank of China said on Thursday.