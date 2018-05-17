Italy’s 5-Star, League close to forming coalition govt

Italy's two anti-establishment parties met on Thursday to finalize a governing accord that would slash taxes, ramp up welfare spending and pose the biggest challenge to the EU since Britain voted to leave the bloc two years ago.



The far-right League and the 5-Star Movement, which emerged as two of the biggest parties from an inconclusive election on March 4, have been discussing a common policy agenda to form a coalition government and end more than 10 weeks of stalemate.



According to a current draft agenda viewed by Reuters, the two sides would embark on policies that would breach EU rules on fiscal discipline: cutting taxes, increasing welfare payments for the poor and scrapping an unpopular pension reform.



The policies would cost many billions of euros and have spooked investors in Italian debt, shares and the euro. Italy is the euro zone's third-largest economy.



In a direct challenge to EU fiscal rules, the draft accord also wants the bloc to create fiscal headroom for spending by adjusting the formula used to calculate Italy's debt burden, which the rules say must be reduced.



In calculating debt as a proportion of gross domestic product - Italy's ratio of 130 percent is second only to Greece in Europe - the draft accord proposes discounting hundreds of billion euros in Italian debt purchased by the European Central Bank under the bank's quantitative easing (QE) program.



News of the draft accord has caused concern in Brussels, where European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told the EU parliament on Thursday that Italy's new government should stick to fiscal discipline and keep reducing public debt.



"This is our message to the new government. It's important to stay the course," Dombrovskis said.



Italy's borrowing costs have been rising as details of the accord emerge. The gap between the yields on Italy's benchmark bonds and safer German bonds was at its widest since early January as Italian 10-year bond yields were set for their biggest two-day jump since March last year.





