Balkans not yet ready for membership: EU

Source:AFP Published: 2018/5/17 23:03:41

States need additional reforms, but promised admittance will come soon





EU leaders are meeting their counterparts from six Balkan countries in Sofia, a day after a dinner that sought to forge a united front in the face of US President Donald Trump's "capricious assertiveness" on the Iran nuclear deal and trade tariffs.



The bloc faces a dilemma over Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo - wanting to offer them enough to keep them out of Moscow's orbit without rushing to let them join before they carry out important reforms.



French President



"I am not in favor of moving toward enlargement before we have all the required certainties and before genuine reform has been made," Macron told reporters as he arrived for the summit.



EU Council President Donald Tusk said the bloc would invest in infrastructure connections with the Balkans to boost development and bring them up to EU standards.



The EU is increasingly looking to take its fate into its own hands as a transatlantic rift grows with Trump, who withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal and wants to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.



Tusk launched a stinging attack on Trump, while adding that he was helping Europe in a way because it had "got rid of all illusions" that it can rely on Washington.



"Looking at the latest decisions of President Trump, someone could even think with friends like that who needs enemies," Tusk told reporters in Sofia on Wednesday.



After suspending any enlargement four years ago, the European Commission recently unveiled a new strategy for the region which aims to give membership to some states by 2025 - the frontrunners to join are Montenegro and Serbia.



In return Brussels wants reforms and a crackdown on corruption in the region.



But the six countries are growing increasingly impatient for a path to membership.



In the summit declaration, a draft of which was obtained by AFP, the Europeans outlined the theme of "connectivity" with investments in transport and infrastructure.



"This is not a subject for Sofia," a senior EU official insisted, adding that membership issues would be discussed in June when leaders decide whether to approve accession negotiations with Albania and Macedonia.



Without a "European perspective," the Balkans risk falling back into the "misfortunes we saw in the 90s" when Yugoslavia was tearing itself apart, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned last week.





