Simpler rules for establishing foreign-funded firms adopted

China will streamline procedures for the establishment of foreign-funded companies to promote trade and facilitate investment.



Measures will be taken to dramatically reduce the time foreign firms need to register their business, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday.



Starting June 30, it will be easier for foreign firms to file and register their business as the procedures will be paperless and free of charge, and will not require a personal appearance.



To facilitate the implementation, banks, customs, tax and foreign exchange agencies are requested to share business information and coordinate with each other.



China has been pushing for easier access for foreign investment with a series of favorable policies this year.



More than 35,000 foreign-funded businesses were established on the Chinese mainland last year, with direct investment hitting an all-time high of 878 billion yuan (around $140 billion).



The meeting also decided to integrate online platforms of government services at the national.



No less than 90 percent of the service items offered at the provincial level and 70 percent at city and county levels will be made available online by the end of 2019.



Xinhua

