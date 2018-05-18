Iran condemns Saudi Arabia for backing US sanctions on Hezbollah leaders

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday condemned Saudi Arabia for supporting the recent US sanctions on Lebanese Hezbollah leaders.



"Israeli snipers shoot over 2,000 unarmed Palestinian protesters on a single day. Saudi response, on eve of Ramadan? Collaboration with its US patron to sanction the first force to liberate Arab territory and shatter the myth of Israeli invincibility. Shame upon shame," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.



The US Treasury announced Wednesday it has imposed sanctions on Hezbollah leadership as well as other individuals and another group, a move it claimed to "disrupt an Iranian-backed terrorist group."



The Treasury said in a statement that the latest action, taken with its Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia, targeted Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, its Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qasim and four other individuals and another group.

