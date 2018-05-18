India announces members of India-Pakistan joint committee on humanitarian issues

India on Thursday announced the names of members of its side of the India-Pakistan Joint Judicial Committee which looks into the humanitarian issues of fishermen and prisoners in each other's custody.



The Committee was first formed in 2007 and met seven times. The last meeting was hosted by India in October 2013. Thereafter, the Committee became dormant following tense ties between the two countries.



The idea of reviving the Committee was mooted by India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in October 2017, and Pakistan responded positively in March this year.



The Committee consists of retired judges who visit and meet prisoners in each other's jails and propose steps to ensure humane treatment and expedite release of prisoners and fishermen who have completed their prison terms.



While announcing the names of the Committee members, India also sought dates from Pakistan for organizing the visit of the Committee.



The members of the Committee, as announced and communicated to Pakistan by India's external affairs ministry, are Jaspal Singh, Harshvardhan B. Antani, Deo Narayan Thanvi, Indermeet Kaur Kochar, all retired judges.



The move assumes significance in the wake of recent move by India to revive the non-governmental Track-II diplomatic channel -- Neemrana Dialogue. Earlier this month, an Indian delegation of retired diplomats/experts on foreign policy, military veterans and academics had travelled to Pakistan in a bid to discuss ways to improve India-Pak relationship.

