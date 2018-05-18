Finnish PM underlines EU unity in countering impact of US sanctions against Iran

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila on Thursday said ways of arranging financing for trade with Iran must be explored.



He told Finnish national broadcaster Yle from Sofia, Bulgaria that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could be an option.



Established in 1958, the EIB can give credits to non-EU countries. Authorization for such credits amounts to 28 billion euros (33.03 billion US dollars) by 2020, according to the Finnish finance ministry. They have been described as credits that are associated with the implementation of agreements between the EU and recipient countries.



Sipila made the remarks after the late night working dinner of EU leaders.



Leaders of EU countries were meeting in Sofia for an unofficial two-day summit. The current transatlantic situation replaced digitization as the main topic of discussion. On Thursday, leaders met with western Balkan leaders envisaging the future EU membership.



The EU Commission is to prepare a selection of counter measures to US policy changes by the beginning of August. "The counter measures would bar companies from complying with US ordered sanctions," Sipila elaborated, but was not explicit about their feasibility.



The Finnish prime minister said the EU wants to adhere to the treaty with Iran. Sipila underlined Europe must show determination. "We must take decisions based on our own judgment," he said.



Since the lifting of sanctions against Iran in 2015, several Finnish major manufacturing companies have been active in boosting their exports. The Finnish food sector has also found opportunities in Iran. Finnish fast food chain Hesburger recently opened its first restaurant in Tehran.

