Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the way in which US President Donald Trump cancelled the nuclear agreement with Iran was "pretty rude", reported Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad (FD) on Thursday.
Rutte made this remark on Wednesday night after a dinner with the heads of government of European Union (EU) member states in Sofia.
Prior to the dinner, European Council President Donald Tusk called for a united European front against the United States' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. EU leaders are in Sofia to participate in the EU-Western Balkans Summit.
Rutte said he was also very sorry that the United States was increasingly drawing their own plan under Trump, without taking into account their allies, according to FD.
The Dutch prime minister finds the transatlantic relationship less strong partly because Trump rejected the urgent call by French President Emmanuel Macron
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to remain behind the Iran deal.
"Not listening to each other weakens all of us," he was quoted as saying.