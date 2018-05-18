Senior CPC official stresses absolute Party leadership over public security work

A senior Chinese official has called for firm adherence to the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over public security work.
Guo Shengkun, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium of the Ministry of Public Security
on Thursday.
Guo stressed the importance of resolutely safeguarding the core status of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.
"More efforts should be made to combat all illegal and criminal activities in accordance with law," he said.
Guo also called on the public security system to deepen reforms that aim to benefit and help people.