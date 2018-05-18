Chinese green companies attract attention at German fair

Chinese environmental companies have drawn interest from customers at the international industrial fair IFAT, which is being held in this German city between May 14 and May 18.



Chinese environmental equipment manufacturer Zoomlion Environmental Industry Group has presented two new types of compression garbage collector and self-loading garbage collector.



The company's overseas sales director, Leon Ou, said the structure and safety of both types have been optimized to comply with the European standard, and is competitive in price compared with European products.



China Tianying Inc., an environmental solutions provider, has exhibited their full-package solution for municipal solid waste collection and treatment.



Its European subsidiary project engineer, Xu Jingwen, said the company had accumulated quite a bit of experience thanks to the scale and execution efficiency of environmental projects at home.



"We can also offer great flexibility and local adaptation when going overseas, which also explains why we are attractive to foreign customers," Xu said.



Chinese waste-to-energy business Everbright International (Changzhou) has displayed a screen to show its one-stop service of incineration power generation. The project enforces a stricter emission standard than the European one, and can make an individualized design for different customers.



This year's IFAT has brought more than 3,100 exhibitors and is expected to attract over 135,000 visitors worldwide. There are 125 exhibitors from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.



The IFAT is the world's biggest and leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw material management.

