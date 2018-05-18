Israel has thwarted terrorist attacks in over 30 countries: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel has thwarted terrorist attacks in over 30 countries during a meeting with the Panamanian president who visited Jerusalem.



Netanyahu also blasted Iran as the "pre-eminent terrorist state." Iran was "responsible for the horrible terrorist attacks in Argentina, and I think beyond that," said Netanyahu.



"So we have a common battle to fight terrorism, and to fight the sponsors and dispatchers of terrorists," noted Netanyahu. "And we are doing it in the Middle East, but I think as I said, it encompasses today the entire world."



Echoing Netanyahu, the Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said all countries should be united in combating terror. "The fight against terrorism shouldn't have boundaries, ideologies, or fate."



During Varela's visit, Israel and Panama also inked a bilateral free trade agreement, which will lift restrictions on trade in both directions, and a memorandum of understanding on establishing a center for agricultural excellence in Panama.

