Arab FMs ask AL to counter countries' relocating embassies to Jerusalem

The Arab foreign ministers council entrusted on Thursday the Arab League (AL) to outline a plan to counter United States or any other country recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or moving their embassies to the disputed city.



Wrapping up the AL emergency meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Cairo, the council demanded the pan-Arab organization to form an international independent committee of experts to investigate into the recent "crimes and violations" conducted by the Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza Strip which left at least 63 people killed and hundreds injured.



The council reiterated its rejection and condemnation to the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and the relocation of its embassy to the holy city.



It also condemned Guatemala's plan to relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, stressing that the Arab League would take all necessary political and economic measures against such a move.



On Monday, the United States moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem, six months after US President Donald Trump recognized the city as the capital of Israel.



At least 63 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed and about 2,800 wounded over the past three days in confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters against moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, the city that the Palestinians want its eastern part to be the capital of their future state.



Mass Palestinian protests were launched from March 30 in five different locations along the borders between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel.



Some 111 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March during the protests held to demand the return of Palestinian refugees to their homes in Israel.



Meanwhile, AL Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said the Arabs will demand that the UN Security Council form an investigation committee into the Israeli latest crimes in the Gaza Strip.



If the United States blocks the Arab action as expected, the Arabs will recourse to the UN General Assembly, he told reporters during the meeting.



Aboul-Gheit said the UN Human Rights Council will convene on Friday in Geneva, noting that the body has the authority to form a committee for such incidents.



The AL delegation in New York will start from tonight to implement what was agreed upon during today's talks on the US embassy relocation, the AL chief affirmed.



Saudi foreign minister Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir, who chairs the meeting, said the US decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem defies the international legitimacy and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people.



He warned of the dangerous consequences of the US decision, which provokes the feelings of Muslims.



Al-Jubeir stressed that Saudi Arabia rejects the US decision on Jerusalem, adding that his country will always help the Palestinian people until they establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The Saudi minister also condemned Israel's killing of dozens of peaceful protesters in the Gaza Strip in recent days.



Also speaking at the meeting, Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said the US decision to relocate its embassy is null and void and will not give the Israeli occupation any legitimate rights.



"East Jerusalem will remain the capital of Palestine," Shoukry said.



Shoukry called on the international community to stand up to Israeli practices against Palestinian civilians and launch a probe into Israel's violence committed against peaceful Palestinian protesters.



He also called for reviving political talks between the two sides based on international resolutions to end Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Meanwhile, Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi called on the international community to recognize East Jerusalem as a capital of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.



In his speech during meeting, Safadi stressed that solving the Palestinian crisis is necessary to maintain Middle East's peace and security.



He also slammed the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

