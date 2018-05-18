Assad to send nomination list to UN for formation of constitutional committee

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday said he will send a list of his government's nominees to the United Nations for the membership of the constitutional committee, state news agency SANA reported.



SANA cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying that Assad will send the list of nomination, which was agreed upon in the last Sochi talks on Syria earlier this year, to the UN as soon as possible.



Putin made the comments after meeting with Assad in Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Thursday, adding that Russia has welcomed the decision of Assad to send the list.



Meanwhile, Putin has said that with the notable military achievements in Syria and the activation of the political process, "all foreign forces must withdraw from Syria," according to SANA.



Assad also stressed to Putin his readiness for a political settlement in Syria and the need to intensify delivering humanitarian aid to Syrian people in need as well as rebuilding his country.



In January of this year, the Sochi talks on Syria reached an agreement about the formation of a constitutional committee supervised by the UN to discuss amendments to the current constitution.



Ahmad Al-Kuzbari, a Syrian parliamentarian and a participant in the conference in Sochi, noted then that any constitutional amendments or additions will be subject to a referendum in Syria.



"Nothing will happen unless under the provisions of the current constitution, which the people voted on in 2012," he said.

