France's Courchevel, Meribel to host FIS Alpine World Ski Championships 2023

French skiing resorts Courchevel and Meribel were awarded on Thursday the hosts of the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.



Following a vote at the 51st International Ski Federation (FIS) Congress in Greece's Costa Navarino, the skiing's governing body announced the result on its website on Thursday.



Following presentations by both organizers on Thursday evening, the joint bid from the French resorts edged out Saalbach of Austria by a Council vote of nine to six.



It is the first time for France to host the FIS Alpine World Championships since 2009 in Val d'Isere. Courchevel and Meribel are Olympic sites that regularly host men's and women's FIS World Cup races.



"The bid of Courchevel-Meribel was very appealing with two top-level resorts offering essentially men's and women's venues, which is sure to facilitate scheduling and logistics," commented FIS President Gian Franco Kasper on the success of French bidding, adding that the French organizers are sure to put on an excellent show for the athletes, media and fans.



Norway's Vikersund was unanimously elected as the host of the FIS Ski Flying World Championships 2022. Also unanimously elected was Georgia's Bakuriani to host the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2023.



The 2023 Nordic World Ski Championships will be hosted by Planica. The Slovenian town won with nine ballots against its competitor Trondheim of Norway with six.

