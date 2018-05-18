Polish president wants sound Euro-Atlantic relations

Polish President Andrzej Duda said here Thursday that his country wanted to see sound relations between the European Union and the United States despite tension over the Iran nuclear deal and trade frictions.



Asked for comments on European Council President Donald Tusk's critical tweet against US President Donald Trump, Duda said: "Mr. Donald Tusk is now not a Polish politician, but a European politician. But for me, as president of the Republic of Poland, the most important (thing) is to keep Euro-Atlantic bonds in good condition."



Duda, who was at UN Headquarters in New York to preside over a Security Council high-level debate, declined to comment on the status quo of the Euro-Atlantic relations.



Trump angered his country's European allies with his decision to pull the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran. Trump announced his decision on May 8, despite strong opposition from Europe and European diplomacy at the highest level in a bid to save the July 2015 nuclear deal.



Tusk, who served as Polish prime minister before he became European Council president in 2014, tweeted sarcastically on Wednesday against Trump.



"Looking at latest decisions of @realDonaldTrump, someone could even think: with friends like that who needs enemies?" Tusk tweeted. "But frankly, EU should be grateful. Thanks to him we got rid of all illusions. We realize that if you need a helping hand, you will find one at the end of your arm."

