China's top political advisor meets French guest

China's top political advisor Wang Yang met with Carole Bureau-Bonnard, deputy head of the French National Assembly on Thursday.



Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), called on the two sides to implement the consensus reached by their leaders.



Wang said China is willing to consolidate political trust, strengthen cooperation and coordination in international affairs and engage in win-win cooperation with France.



Wang said the CPPCC is ready to maintain exchanges with the French National Assembly to make new contributions to bilateral ties.



Bonnard said France attaches great importance to its ties with China, and the French National Assembly is willing to have more communication and cooperation with China to promote bilateral relations to a new high.





