DR Congo announces 11 new confirmed Ebola cases

The Health Ministry of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has announced 11 new confirmed Ebola cases and one new related death in Bikoro in the northwest of the country.



The total number of Ebola cases is now 45, including 10 suspected cases, 21 probable cases and 14 confirmed cases, according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry late Thursday.



It said the new death was reported in the town of Bikoro in Equateur Province, where the Ebola outbreak was officially announced on May 8 by authorities. The new death has epidemiologic ties to another case.

