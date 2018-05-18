Myanmar to develop more ancient cave as eco-tourism zone in southeastern state

Myanmar tourism authorities is planning to develop one more ancient limestone cave, Hpa Baung, in Kyaikmaraw township, Mon state as an eco-tourism zone within one year, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Friday.
A spring in the area will also be developed as part of the eco-tourism site.
The Hpa Baung limestone cave is the largest natural one of its kind in Mon state conserved by the Archaeology, National Museum and Library Department .
The department is seeking approval from the state government for the project implementation.
Hpa Baung and its surrounding areas are likely to be extended to 446 acres (180 hectares) as a forest reserve, according to the Forestry Department.
Meanwhile, the authorities had also planned to boost tourism with another ancient limestone cave, Esathara, in Hpa-an, eastern Kayin state while ensuring not to damage the natural environment.
Hpa-an is a central tourist attraction in Kayin state that houses natural caverns, scenes of the state's traditions and culture, waterfalls, hot spring and other tourist destinations, for which Hpa-an received the ASEAN
Sustainable Tourism Award-2018.