Myanmar to develop more ancient cave as eco-tourism zone in southeastern state

Myanmar tourism authorities is planning to develop one more ancient limestone cave, Hpa Baung, in Kyaikmaraw township, Mon state as an eco-tourism zone within one year, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Friday.A spring in the area will also be developed as part of the eco-tourism site.The Hpa Baung limestone cave is the largest natural one of its kind in Mon state conserved by the Archaeology, National Museum and Library Department .The department is seeking approval from the state government for the project implementation.Hpa Baung and its surrounding areas are likely to be extended to 446 acres (180 hectares) as a forest reserve, according to the Forestry Department.Meanwhile, the authorities had also planned to boost tourism with another ancient limestone cave, Esathara, in Hpa-an, eastern Kayin state while ensuring not to damage the natural environment.Hpa-an is a central tourist attraction in Kayin state that houses natural caverns, scenes of the state's traditions and culture, waterfalls, hot spring and other tourist destinations, for which Hpa-an received the ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Award-2018.