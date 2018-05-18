Scenery of Aha wetland park in China's Guizhou

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/18 10:47:41

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the scenery of Aha wetland park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Qin Gang)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the scenery of Aha wetland park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Qin Gang)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the scenery of Aha wetland park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Qin Gang)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the scenery of Aha wetland park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Qin Gang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus