Scenery of Aha wetland park in China's Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the scenery of Aha wetland park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Qin Gang)

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the scenery of Aha wetland park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Qin Gang)

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the scenery of Aha wetland park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Qin Gang)

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the scenery of Aha wetland park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Qin Gang)