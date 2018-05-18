China-Africa cooperation yields tangible results

The China-Africa cooperation plans announced during the FOCAC summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, are yielding tangible results, said a senior Chinese diplomat.



A series of important cooperation plans proposed by China during each Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit has been effectively implemented, which has given a great boost to the economic and social development in Africa and has been highly praised by African people and the international community, Director General of the Department of African Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Dai Bing said in a recent interview.



In December 2015, at the FOCAC summit in Johannesburg, China announced 10 major cooperation plans to promote industrialization and agricultural modernization in Africa, with a fund of 60 billion US dollars to implement them.



The FOCAC summit in Johannesburg developed a blueprint for cooperation between the two sides, and opened a new era of China-Africa cooperation featuring win-win results and common development.



Political exchanges at various levels between China and Africa have been more frequent than ever and political mutual trust between the two sides has been deepened, boosting China-Africa relations and the implementation of the cooperation plans. Since 2015, China has successively developed different types of partnership with more than 10 African nations.



Africa-China trade and cooperation have blossomed. A number of major Chinese-assisted infrastructure projects have been completed, including the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway, Kenya's standard gauge railway from Mombasa to Nairobi, and Cote d'Ivoire's Soubre hydropower plant. These projects provide transport and energy to develop local industries.



The past few years have witnessed an increase in cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides. There are more than 130 pairs of sister cities between China and Africa. Africa has become a tourist destination that attracts millions of Chinese travellers every year.



China has also closely cooperated with Africa in international affairs related to peace and security. African countries expect China's involvement in affairs related to Africa's peace and security, while China is willing to playing a constructive role in this cause, offering "Chinese Wisdom" and contributing "Chinese strength."



China will continue to join hands with Africa to strengthen cooperation, focus on important projects, and ensure that the cooperation plans will be fully implemented as scheduled, said Dai.

