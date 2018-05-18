Cuban president calls for more efforts to make capital city better

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Thursday that the central government will make greater efforts to resolve Havana's social and economic problems, after he wrapped up a two-day inspection tour of the capital city.



Diaz-Canel visited establishments that have recently been repaired in Havana such as cafeterias, restaurants, nursing homes, polyclinics, a high school, a dairy farm and an asphalt plant, among others.



During his inspection tour, the Cuban leader called on local officials to keep up the restoration work for the sake of Havana's residents who are in need of better services.



As the biggest and most populated city in the island country, Havana has accumulated many problems in its development and the local government does not have sufficient resources to resolve such issues, said Diaz-Canel.



The central government is now devising "a strategy led by the first vice president to have a greater link between the central government and provinces which allows for better work flows and efficiency," he said.



"Havana must be addressed as a priority ... The problems of Havana have to be tackled by the central government," he added.

