In pics: 290-meter-deep sinkhole in central China's Hubei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/18 13:10:30

Photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows plants inside a sinkhole in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. Due to the local Karst landscape and humid climate, a sinkhole more than 290 meters deep in Xuan'en has become home for various plants and animals. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

