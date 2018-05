Classes bring traditional Chinese culture to students in Beijing

Children attend a Peking opera class at China National Children's Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Children attend a traditional martial arts class at China National Children's Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Children attend a traditional etiquette class at China National Children's Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Children attend a Taekwondo class at China National Children's Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Children attend a calligraphy class at China National Children's Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)