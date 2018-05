International Museum Day marked in China

A citizen visits a museum in Pingquan City, north China's Hebei Province, May 17, 2018. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Zhou Yang)

Citizens visit a museum in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, May 17, 2018. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

A child visits a museum in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, May 17, 2018. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

Children visit the Shanhaiguan Great Wall Museum in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, May 17, 2018. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Cao Jianxiong)

Children visit a museum in Donghai County, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 17, 2018. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Zhang Kaihu)

Children visit the Fushan Museum in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, May 17, 2018. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Sun Wentan)