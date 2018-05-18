Chinese-built Maputo Bridge in Mozambique set to launch in June

Photo taken on May 10, 2018 shows the Chinese-built Maputo Bridge in Maputo, Mozambique. The southern African nation Mozambique is set to launch in June the Chinese-built Maputo Bridge and Link Roads, a project that will become the nation's key international passageway linking southward to South Africa. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

