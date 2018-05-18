High-tech expo begins in Beijing

People watch a two-wheel electric car during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The four-day expo opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingsheng)
Staff members show how to work inside an aircraft cockpit during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The four-day expo opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingsheng)
People experience a technology equipment combining VR and Dynamic Simulation during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The four-day expo opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingsheng)
People watch a robot for commercial use during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The four-day expo opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Xianguo)
People watch a underwater robot during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The four-day expo opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingsheng)
A homemade electric racing car is displayed during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The four-day expo opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Xianguo)
People watch a robot demonstration at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products. The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
People look at an unmanned helicopter at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products. The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
A visitor looks at an intelligent wheelchair at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products. The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
People view an industrial robot at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products. The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
A woman experiences a pair of augmented reality intelligent glasses at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products. The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
People look at a model of manned submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior) at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products. The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
People experience a flight simulator at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products. The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
A girl looks at a model of icebreaker "Xuelong 2" at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products. The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Visitors view electric vehicles at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products. The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)