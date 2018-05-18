High-tech expo begins in Beijing

People watch a two-wheel electric car during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018. The four-day expo opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingsheng)

An expo focusing on high-tech products has opened in Beijing.The 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo has drawn more than 1,600 companies from 14 countries and regions to discuss the industrialization of high-tech products.The four-day event will feature 12 promotional sessions and 10 seminars, according to the organizer. High-tech products such as an underwater gliders will be presented at the expo.Since the first expo was held in 1998, the event has seen 5,509 contracts or protocols signed, with total value exceeding 996 billion yuan (157 billion U.S. dollars).

Staff members show how to work inside an aircraft cockpit during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

People experience a technology equipment combining VR and Dynamic Simulation during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

People watch a robot for commercial use during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

People watch a underwater robot during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

A homemade electric racing car is displayed during the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

People watch a robot demonstration at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

People look at an unmanned helicopter at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

A visitor looks at an intelligent wheelchair at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

People view an industrial robot at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

A woman experiences a pair of augmented reality intelligent glasses at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

People look at a model of manned submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior) at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

People experience a flight simulator at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

A girl looks at a model of icebreaker "Xuelong 2" at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.

Visitors view electric vehicles at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2018.