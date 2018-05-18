Report on China ‘offering deficit reduction package to the US’ untrue: FM

China made no concession and no proposal for a trade deficit reduction package for the US, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said on Friday, after some foreign media reported that China offered the US a huge deficit reduction package.



The report is untrue, and consultations on the trade issues between the two countries in Washington are ongoing and "constructive," Lu said at a regular press conference on Friday in Beijing.



The foreign media's report on China offering the US a $200 billion deficit reduction package by purchasing US goods and other measures is not true, according to a source familiar with the ongoing trade talks between China and the US in Washington.



"The last round of trade talks in Beijing shows that China will not negotiate with the US under harsh preconditions," and when the results of the talks in Washington come out, those rumors about China making a compromise will be dispelled, the source said on Friday.



"US officials familiar with the offer" told Reuters that China has offered US President Donald Trump a package of proposed purchases of US goods and other measures aimed at reducing the US trade deficit with China by some $200 billion a year.



The alleged offer was made during the China-US trade talks in Washington, and is reportedly aimed at resolving tariff threats and other trade irritants between the world's two largest economies. But it earlier was not immediately clear how the amount was determined, Reuters reported on Friday.



Global Times



