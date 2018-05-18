China halts anti-dumping probe of US sorghum

China dropped its anti-dumping and countervailing investigation into imports of US sorghum on Friday, according to a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).



The probes were launched on February 4.



During the investigation, relative departments received feedback from downstream users that the probe would increase livestock breeding costs and inflate living expenses for Chinese consumers, MOFCOM said.



The domestic pork price has been dropping and many farmers have been affected, the statement said, adding that given such a situation, the imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on US sorghum harms the public interest.





