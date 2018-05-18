Trade deal with Eurasian Economic Union to enhance trade, business ties: union

A recent deal signed between China and member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will have a positive impact on trade relations between the two sides and will promote deeper business cooperation, the union told the Global Times on Friday.



On Thursday, China and EAEU member countries signed a free trade agreement in Astana, Kazakhstan to reduce trade barriers and facilitate economic activities in sectors such as customs cooperation, intellectual property and government procurement, China's Ministry of Commerce said.



"The economic and trade cooperation agreement has been developed by negotiators from the EAEU and China for the last year and a half," the union said.



The background for this cooperation is obvious: For many years, China has been one of EAEU's largest trade partners, and it is trade with China that keeps growing despite the recent decline in global trade and its projection on the foreign trade of the union, it noted.



"For example, our overall trade with China reached $102.7 billion in 2017, and represents a 31 percent increase from 2016," the union said.



The agreement provides for a number of opportunities for Eurasian and Chinese businesses, and it is aimed at protecting key commercial interests of exporters, including in such sectors as intellectual property and consumers' rights in electronic commerce, the EAEU said.



As far as the trading of goods is concerned, the agreement provides legal guarantees based on WTO standards, such as the horizontal most favored nation treatment of goods. The agreement also provides for national treatment obligations and sets standards for customs valuation.



On customs regulation, the agreement provides new rules and mechanisms to promote trade. It includes the creation of special information centers, and the means of trade facilitation such as advance rulings.



And on intellectual property rights protection, regulations exist on fighting counterfeit products and legal guarantees for a wide range of intellectual property objects, which reflect modern international trade practices, the EAEU said.