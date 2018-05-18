11th National Chinese Language Conference opens in Salt Lake, US

Skyridge High School Students perform Chinese mask-changing at the opening ceremony of the 11th National Chinese Language Conference in Salt Lake City, the United States, May 17, 2018. The three-day annual meeting is centered around the theme "From Classroom to Careers," showing how a strong foundation in Chinese language can translate into academic and professional success. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

State National Education Coordinator Howard A. Stephenson speaks at the opening ceremony of the 11th National Chinese Language Conference in Salt Lake City, the United States, May 17, 2018. The three-day annual meeting is centered around the theme "From Classroom to Careers," showing how a strong foundation in Chinese language can translate into academic and professional success. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhao Guocheng (R), deputy chief executive of the Confucius Institute Headquarters (Han Ban) and executive deputy director-general of Han Ban, speaks at the opening ceremony of the 11th National Chinese Language Conference in Salt Lake City, the United States, May 17, 2018. The three-day annual meeting is centered around the theme "From Classroom to Careers," showing how a strong foundation in Chinese language can translate into academic and professional success. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Members of the National Youth Orchestra of China perform at the opening ceremony of the 11th National Chinese Language Conference in Salt Lake City, the United States, May 17, 2018. The three-day annual meeting is centered around the theme "From Classroom to Careers," showing how a strong foundation in Chinese language can translate into academic and professional success. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

State National Education Coordinator Howard A. Stephenson speaks at the opening ceremony of the 11th National Chinese Language Conference in Salt Lake City, the United States, May 17, 2018. The three-day annual meeting is centered around the theme "From Classroom to Careers," showing how a strong foundation in Chinese language can translate into academic and professional success. (Xinhua/Li Ying)