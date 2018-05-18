Tea cooperative increases people's income in Tibetan township

Members of tea farmers and herdsmen professional cooperative pick tea leaves in a tea garden in Le Menba Ethnic Township of Cuona County in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2018. The tea cooperative was founded in 2011. In 2017, the income per capita of the township increased by about 12,000 yuan under the cooperative. Tea industry has now become one of the most important driving forces of local economy. (Xinhuanet/Chen Lin)

