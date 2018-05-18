Largest radio telescope gets new receiver

A 19-beam receiver is being installed in the world's largest aperture-filled radio telescope, the 500-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) to make it faster and more efficient in detecting pulsars.



The receiver will be put into use in early June, and it will be capable of discovering pulsars five to six times faster, Beijing-based Science and Technology Daily reported Friday.



With the help of the new receiver, the FAST could obtain more accurate images and even search and detect alien civilizations.



The receiver, which costs 20 million yuan ($3 million), was created by Chinese and Australian scientists in 2016.



Liu Zhijie, deputy chief of FAST's data center, told Science and Technology Daily that the 19-beam receiver could allow the telescope to detect weaker and farther radio signals.



Since its launch, FAST has discovered 51 possible pulsars, 11 of which have been confirmed by international organizations. Scientists plan to install telescopes measuring 30 or 50 meters in diameter around the FAST to improve its resolution ratio, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



FAST, which is located in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, is believed to be the world's most sensitive radio telescope. Its tasks include observing pulsars, exploring interstellar molecules and monitoring interstellar communication signals.





