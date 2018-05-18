Romania, Croatia to enhance military cooperation

Romania and Croatia on Friday signed a declaration of intent on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of defense and security.



The statement between the two governments "will help to boost the defense of our states," visiting Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Viorica Dancila.



"We have reviewed bilateral relations and agreed that there is excellent cooperation potential in areas such as education, domestic affairs, minorities, defense, and agriculture," Dancila said in her turn, adding that bilateral trade increased by 25 percent last year, "which is not accidental given the efforts made last year to intensify the trade relations."



Talks between the two prime ministers also involved European Union issues, as the two member states are to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) in 2019 and 2020, respectively, for the first time since their joining the EU.



"Together with Plenkovic, I agreed that the cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy remain the main investment priorities in the future budget," Dancila said regarding the multiannual financial framework.



She also emphasized that Romania is attaching "priority attention" to the relationship with Moldova, the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR) and the EU strategy for the Western Balkans.



Plenkovic, accompanied by Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic, arrived in Bucharest on Thursday evening for an official visit in Romania. He was received by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis soon after meeting with her Romanian counterpart.

