China's top legislator visits Namibia, calling for closer cooperation

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, shakes hands with Namibian President Hage Geingob in Windhoek, Namibia, May 16, 2018. Li paid an official friendly visit to Namibia on May 15 to 17 at the invitation of Speaker of the Namibian National Assembly Peter Katjavivi. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, visits the control and command center of Telecom Namibia in Windhoek, Namibia, May 17, 2018.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, shakes hands with Speaker of the Namibian National Assembly Peter Katjavivi during their talks in Windhoek, Namibia, May 15, 2018.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, shakes hands with Chair of the Namibian National Council Magreth Mensah-Williams in Windhoek, Namibia, May 16, 2018.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, shakes hands with Namibia's former President Sam Nujoma in Windhoek, Namibia, May 16, 2018.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, checks a vehicle assisted by China as he attends a ceremony of delivery of aid materials on wildlife protection to the Namibian side in Namibia, May 15, 2018.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, visits the local patients that have undergone cataract surgeries in Brightness Journey campaigns, as well as the Chinese and Namibian medical workers, in Namibia, May 16, 2018.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, meets with Namibian President Hage Geingob in Windhoek, Namibia, May 16, 2018.