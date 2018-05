Scenery of Dajiuhu wetland in China's Hubei

Aerial photo shows the scenery of Dajiuhu wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Aerial photo shows the scenery of Dajiuhu wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Cattle graze in Dajiuhu wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Photo taken on May 18, 2018 shows the scenery of Dajiuhu wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Tourists visit the Dajiuhu wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Photo taken on May 18, 2018 shows the scenery of Dajiuhu wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Aerial photo shows the scenery of Dajiuhu wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Aerial photo shows the scenery of Dajiuhu wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)