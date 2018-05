Qiong kiln archeological relic park opens in Chengdu, China's Sichuan

Photo taken on May 18, 2018 shows the Shifangtang Qiong kiln relic site of an archeological relic park in Qionglai of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A Qiong kiln archeological relic park opened in Qionglai on Friday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

