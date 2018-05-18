Myanmar govt, armed group clashes kill 3 Chinese nationals

Three Chinese nationals in Myanmar have been killed in clashes between the Myanmar government forces and ethnic armed groups in the northern Shan State, close to the China-Myanmar border area, China's Ministry of National Defense said Friday.



Three rocket grenades and stray bullets fell into Chinese territory, the ministry said.



The Chinese military is highly concerned about the conflict, and has increased patrols and tightened security along the China-Myanmar border. Meanwhile, China has lodged stern representations with relevant parties in Myanmar.



We ask all conflicting parties to exercise restraint and immediately halt hostilities. The Chinese military will do everything to safeguard national sovereignty, border stability and the safety of border residents, the ministry said.





