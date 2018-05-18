Domestic carrier completes 1st sea trials

China's second aircraft carrier returned to the Dalian Shipyard in Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Friday after completing its first sea trials.



The aircraft carrier, the country's first domestically built one, was launched in April last year and began sea trials on May 13.



The Xinhua News Agency reported that the sea trials achieved the desired results following tests on the carrier's equipment.



Video footage broadcast by China Central Television (CCTV) showed the carrier docking by itself, which shows that its power system had passed the tests, Li Jie, a Beijing-based military expert, told the Global Times.



Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times that the first sea trials were carried out according to their previous schedule, which was an indication that the sea trials were conducted as expected.



The sea trials came after the Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration issued a sailing warning on May 11, which said that military missions would be conducted from May 13 to 18 in the northern part of the Yellow Sea.



The sea trials have drawn worldwide attention, as many locals and tourists went to the Dalian port to take photos of the ship when it left on May 13. It was assisted by several tug boats, and it made a successful turn before leaving for the sea trials.



The main purpose of the sea trials was to test the aircraft carrier's power system. The ship would sail in high speeds for three days to test its boilers, and the test was meant to monitor the stability and reliability of the power system for future combat use, Li said.



The sea trials also tested the propellant system, which includes the sealing effect of the propellers and bearings, Li said.



"The next sea trials will focus on telecommunications, navigation and the electro-mechanical system," he said.



Li said that mature professionals are an important factor for the successful sea trials. Zhang Zheng, former captain of the aircraft carrier Liaoning, was the commander of the formation of the second aircraft carrier, and many other sailors of the Liaoning also participated in the sea trials.



Liaoning, the country's first carrier, or Type 001, was purchased from Ukraine and was refitted at the same shipyard in Dalian.



Liaoning underwent 10 sea trials, and the second aircraft carrier is likely to undergo sea trials for at least half a year before it is delivered to the People's Liberation Army Navy by the end of the year, news site people.com.cn reported.

