Japan notifies WTO of planned retaliatory measures against US steel tariffs

Japan has notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its consideration of retaliatory measures against the US imposition of higher tariffs on steel imports, Japan's foreign ministry said in a press release on Friday.



The envisioned move, if taken, would raise tariffs of US products by some 50 billion yen (455 million US dollars), equivalent to additional tariffs imposed by the US on Japan, according to the release.



Whether the "rebalancing" measures would be actually taken will depend on future moves of the United States and their impacts on Japanese enterprises, said the press release.



It did not specify the US products targeted by Japan's envisioned measures.



US President Donald Trump signed proclamations in March to impose a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum, which took effect on March 23.

