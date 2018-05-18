Russian climber dies

A Russian climber died just below the summit of Lhotse, the world's fourth highest peak, in at least the third fatality of the spring climbing season in the Nepali Himalaya, officials said Friday.



Rustem Amirov was alone on the 8,516-meter mountain, which neighbors Mount Qomolangma, when he died on Thursday.



"He was climbing solo without any guides with him. The body has not been brought down to the base camp yet," said Gyanendra Shrestha, a government liaison officer at Everest base camp.



Climbers attempting Lhotse use the same base camp as those aiming for Everest's summit.



They follow the same route up the mountain, scaling the sheer Lhotse Face - a 1,125-meter wall of ice.



Amirov, an experienced climber who had previously led an expedition on the 8,201-meter Cho Oyu peak - also in the Nepali Himalaya - only arrived at Everest base camp in early May.

