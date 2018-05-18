Japan keeps old guard

New Japan head coach Akira Nishino has named a 27-man squad filled with trusted stalwarts for this month's World Cup warm-up against Ghana on Friday.



Galatasaray defender Yuto Nagamoto, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa and well-traveled play-maker Keisuke Honda are all included in a vastly experienced squad with an average age of 28 and no uncapped players.



The May 30 match in Yokohama will be Nishino's first fixture in charge of Samurai Blue and his only chance to run his eye over the players before naming a final 23-man squad for the June-July World Cup in Russia.



The coach took over in mid-April following Vahid Halilhodzic's surprise dismissal.





