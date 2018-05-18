Israel bashed at UN for Gaza killings, but backed by US

Iranians take part in a rally against the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and Israeli violence in Gaza, following Friday prayers at the University of Tehran on Friday. Photo: VCG

Israel was sharply criticized at a UN human rights body on Friday for its killings of protesters in Gaza and treatment of the Palestinians, but Washington came to its defense.



The special session of the Human Rights Council was convened after the bloodiest day for Palestinians in years on Monday, when 60 were killed by Israeli gunfire during demonstrations that Israel said included attempts to breach its frontier fence.



"Nobody has been made safer by the horrific events of the past week," UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein told the council.



He said Israeli forces had killed 106 Palestinians, including 15 children, since March 30. More than 12,000 were injured, at least 3,500 by live ammunition. Israel was an occupying power under international law, obliged to protect the people of Gaza and ensure their welfare, he said.



"But they are, in essence, caged in a toxic slum from birth to death; deprived of dignity; dehumanized by the Israeli authorities to such a point it appears officials do not even consider that these men and women have a right, as well as every reason, to protest."



Israel says the deaths took place in protests organized by Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, which intentionally provoked the violence, an accusation Hamas denies.



Israel and the United States complain that the Human Rights Council, made up of 47 states chosen by the General Assembly, has a permanent anti-Israel bias because of the disproportionate number of countries hostile to Israel with UN seats.



Israel's ambassador Aviva Raz Shechter said the Council had relapsed to its worst form of anti-Israel obsession. The call for an inquiry was "politically motivated and won't improve the situation on the ground by even one iota," she said.



In Gaza, residents told Reuters that Israel deserved its international criticism.



"Israel must be dismantled as a state and its leaders must stand international trial for their massacres against us since 1948," said Ibrahim Abu Galeb, 65, a refugee living in southern Gaza.



