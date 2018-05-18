EU moves to protect own firms from US sanctions against Iran

The European Union took formal steps Friday to shield its firms from US sanctions on Iran as part of efforts to save the international nuclear deal with Tehran.



EU leaders meeting Thursday in Bulgaria gave the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, the all-clear amid a deepening rift with Washington.



The commission said Friday it "launched the formal process to activate the blocking statute by updating the list of US sanctions on Iran falling within its scope."



The commission said it hopes the statute will be in force before August 6 when the first batch of reimposed US sanctions take effect.



President Donald Trump last week pulled Washington out of the 2015 international deal with Iran to curb its nuclear program in return for easing sanctions.



The statute, which the 28 EU member states and the European Parliament must endorse, is aimed at reassuring European firms that invested in Iran after the deal.



"The blocking statute forbids EU companies from complying with the extraterritorial effects of US sanctions," the commission said.



It also "allows companies to recover damages arising from such sanctions from the person causing them, and nullifies the effect in the EU of any foreign court judgements based on them," the executive added.



Brussels took steps on three other fronts to shore up the Iran deal, signed not just by the EU but EU members Britain, France and Germany, along with China and Russia.



The "blocking statute" is a 1996 regulation originally created to circumvent Washington's trade embargo on Cuba, which prohibits EU companies and courts from complying with specific foreign sanction laws.



