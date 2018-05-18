Putin approves new govt, no major changes

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday approved a new government with key posts largely unchanged for his fourth Kremlin term.



Veteran foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu both retained their posts in the government.



Putin met Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the Black Sea resort of Sochi to discuss the candidates in a brief televised meeting.



Finance Minister Anton Siluanov also held onto his post and was promoted to the position of first deputy prime minister, the second most important position in government.



That was the most significant change in the lineup for Putin's fourth Kremlin term, Medvedev told Putin in the meeting.



Putin told Medvedev he agreed to the appointments. "They are all well known with good experience and have done well in their areas of work," he said.



Among those to be demoted were Dmitry Rogozin, a nationalist politician who lost his post as deputy prime minister for space affairs.



Putin was reelected on March 18 and inaugurated as president on May 7. He reappointed Medvedev, his close ally, to carry on as prime minister.



