Skripal discharged from hospital

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain, triggering a diplomatic crisis with Russia, has been discharged from hospital, the facility said Friday.



"It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave," Salisbury District Hospital's chief executive Cara Charles-Barks said in a statement.



Nursing director Lorna Wilkinson said treating him and two others poisoned by the same nerve agent had been "a huge and unprecedented challenge."





