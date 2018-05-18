Cloverdale Bed Race held in Surrey, Canada

Runners in costumes race down the street during the Cloverdale Bed Race in Surrey, Canada, May 17, 2018. People on Thursday teamed up with their modified bed frames participating in the Cloverdale Bed Race, which returns for its 41st years and has become a tradition in the community. (Xinhua/Liang sen)

