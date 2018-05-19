4 explosions heard in airfield in Syria's Hama Province

Four explosions were heard on Friday in the vicinity of the air base of Hama province in central Syria, state TV and activists reported.



The explosions were heard near the air base of that province, said the TV, spelling no further details.



Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said consecutive and powerful explosions reverberated across Hama, with no details on the causes of the blasts.



The watchdog group said it was not clear whether the explosions occurred in arm depots near the air base or was a result of foreign attack.



Pro-government activists posted a video online showing the smoke rising from the air base in Hama.



Iranian media outlets said the blasts took place inside the arms depot near the base, adding that it was possible due to overheating and was not an attack.



The incident took place as the Syrian army has made new progress in Hama, retaking areas in the southern countryside of Hama after the evacuation of the rebels towards northern Syria.

